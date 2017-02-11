Browse > Home / Arts, Business, Entertainment, Headlines, Life / First-ever Waterland Wine & Art Walk will be Thursday, Feb. 23

First-ever Waterland Wine & Art Walk will be Thursday, Feb. 23


All are invited to attend the first-ever Waterland Wine & Art Walk in Des Moines on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Six local businesses will host a wine tasting and Art Show, in collaboration with Destination Des Moines and the Des Moines Arts Commission.

$1 per tasting at each location

Bottles will be available for purchase.

Locations & Artists:

  • John L Scott
    2 Artists will display their art:
    Artists: Dave Abeyta & Anita Corby
  • Auntie Irene’s
    Artist: Judy Lane
  • Flora Laura/Village Frame
    Artist: Adrian Vanderhoeven
  • The Scotch and Vine:
    Two artists will display their art-
    Artists: Judy Eckhardt & Chandra Madrona
  • Waterland Arcade
    Artist: Tracy LeMoine
  • EC Computers
    Artist: Fred Andrews

There will be local wineries and artists set up at participating venues with wine and art for sale. Venues are family friendly.

Donations will be accepted for the wine tasting to support the DDM Fireworks Event in July.

“Join us and support local artists and businesses and have a great evening.”

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1106390839469231/

Posted by on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 11:04 am 
