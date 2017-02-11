Mt. Rainier High’s Ramen Robotics Team raising funds for upcoming competition

No Comments Print This Post

Mount Rainier High School’s Ramen Robotics Team is trying to raise money for is upcoming FIRST Robotics Competition.

This program at MRHS encourages students to pursue a career in the STEM field through friendly competition with other teams around the world.

Right now, they’re collecting donations in order to provide their team with enough supplies to build our robot.

In addition, they need help paying for participation and travel fees for these competitions.

Here’s more info:

We are the Ramen Robotics Team from Mount Rainier High School in Seattle, Washington. Our team works towards encouraging other students like ourselves, to pursue a career in the STEM field through friendly competition with other teams around the world. In our team, we challenge students to explore the different aspects of these fields. Students are able to cultivate their creativity and inquiry thinking skills by applying various concepts into building, designing, and programming their robot. However, in order to build our robot, we need to provide our members with enough resources to excute our goals. Additionly, this year we will be particpating in First Robotics Competitions. We will be attending the Pacific North West Auburn Mountainview Event and the Auburn Event, but we will also need to pay for the partipation and travel fees. As a high school club with limited funding, we do not have sufficient funding to accomplish our goals. Every donation will be used towards our team to pay for materials, travel fare, and particpation fees. If you can, please consider donating to the Ramen Robotics team to help us achive our goals. Thank you so much! Help spread the word!

If you are interested in donating, please visit the link below:

Organizers are also looking for non-profit companies that can sponsor the team – if you are interested, please email mrhs4461@gmail.com.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



