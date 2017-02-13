Featured Stories, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Man rescued after falling off boat into water at Des Moines Marina Sunday

Man rescued after falling off boat into water at Des Moines Marina Sunday

South King Fire & Rescue is reporting that a man in his 70s fell off the stern of his boat on the G dock at about 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

A citizen on the docks heard his muffled call for help, and found him going underwater between the swim step and the dock.

The good samaritan held the victim’s head above water until South King Fire & Rescue and Des Moines Police responders arrived.

Lt. Joe Suver, firefighter Patrick Heier and Officer Bob Crane pulled the victim from the water and transferred him to the Medic One unit that transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim was suffering from hypothermia and was admitted in serious condition.

The rescuer on the dock was commended by responders and credited with savings this man’s life.

SKFR units onscene at Des Moines Marina. Subject found in the water. Pt removed and being treated by KCM1. pic.twitter.com/rBVMxJjwWw — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) February 13, 2017

