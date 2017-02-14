Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Politics / Community meeting for Marina & Beach Park paid parking will be Wednesday

A community meeting for the proposed Marina & Beach Park paid parking program will be held from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Des Moines Activity Center.

This meeting is free and open to the public.

More details here: http://www.desmoinesmarina.com/marina–beachpark-paid-parking.html

Here’s more from the city:

In response to direction from the Des Moines City Council, the staff has developed a plan for implementing and operating a pay parking system on the Marina floor and in the Des Moines Beach Park. The Council’s goals are to implement a system that will increase security, reduce the illegal and inappropriate use of the parking lots in the Marina and Beach Park, and create a revenue stream.

The Marina staff set up this project web page to provide a place where stakeholders and interested parties can go to get information about the progress of the project. The staff will post the current plan drawings plus any future revisions and also the schedule for public meetings related to the project. WHEN: Wednesday February 15, 2017: 5:30pm – 6:30pm WHERE: Des Moines Activity Center, ​2045 S 216th St., Des Moines, WA 98198

Frequently Asked Questions.

FAQ – Marina | Beach Park Paid Parking Download File

