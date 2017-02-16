Fundraising, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Village Concepts donates $32,000 to Des Moines Legacy Foundation

Village Concepts donates $32,000 to Des Moines Legacy Foundation

At a recent Des Moines City Council meeting, Village Concepts donated $32,000 to the Des Moines Legacy Foundation.

This 501c3 foundation, formed in 1999 to support Des Moines parks, recreation and senior services will use the funds to support the community’s programs and services for older adults.

“We’re honored to become a part of the fabric of the growing Des Moines community,” said Stuart Brown, Village Concepts CEO. “We’re excited to offer the Adriana as the premier community retirement location in the Des Moines area.”

The opening of The Adriana will help fulfill the need for affordable housing for seniors and contribute to the revitalization goals of Des Moines’ marina district. Residents of the new assisted living facility will be able to stroll through the nearby Saltwater State Park, visit the public library or take classes at Highline Community College. The Adriana will feature 119 units spanning across five stories and is slated to open fall of 2016.

