Education, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Science / Noise testing at Des Moines Elementary & Highline High on Tuesday, Feb. 21

Noise testing at Des Moines Elementary & Highline High on Tuesday, Feb. 21

No Comments Print This Post

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Port of Seattle will be conducting noise testing at Highline High School and Des Moines Elementary as part of their continued partnership with Highline Public Schools on airplane noise mitigation.

Loudspeakers will be set up outside the schools, and noise levels will be measured outside and inside the buildings.

Testing at Highline High School will be conducted from 1 – 5 p.m.

Testing at Des Moines Elementary will be conducted from 8 a.m. – Noon.

Students will be out of school on mid-winter break on Tuesday.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



