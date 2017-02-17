Proceeds from March 3 & 4 Poverty Bay Wine Festival will go to Music4Life

No Comments Print This Post

Wine, music and a great cause – the annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival – presented this year on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at the Des Moines Beach Park Event Center – is proud to be donating a majority of the proceeds to Highline Music4Life.

This noble non-profit helps underprivileged kids to acquire musical instruments. For the founder of Music4Life, Dave Endicott, it’s personal: “Music saved my life, got me off the streets.”

Last year, more than 720 guests of the Poverty Bay Wine Festival helped to provide funds for the Music4Life organization. This is the 13th year of the popular event put on by the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park (add link). With a record breaking attendance expected this year, Music4Life will be able to put instruments in the hands of hundreds of eager young musicians.

If you would like to join this entertainment-filled fundraiser, be sure to get your tickets ASAP before the price goes up. Tickets come with 10 tasting tokens and can be purchased right now at a discounted price of $35 at DrinkToMusic.Org. Tickets will be $40 at the door.

Join the fun with live music from some of the Northwest’s best blues artists, 20 local wineries, plus a brewery and a cidery. Besides drinks and music, a variety of tasty food items will be provided by Nibbles Seattle [http://www.nibblesseattle. com/], Ivars Chowder and Fred Meyer.

Music Lineup:

Danny Welsh @ Friday Evening 6:00 to 9:00 PM Eric Madis @ Saturday 2:30 to 4:00 PM Scott Lindenmuth @ Saturday 4:30 to 6:00 PM Brian Butler @ Saturday 6:30 to 8:00 PM

The fun doesn’t stop there for this year’s Poverty Bay Wine Festival. Put some money down for the Wine Grab, a chance to win a super-premium bottle of wine. In addition, each night you’ll have a free chance at a door prize. On Friday, someone will take home a stunning hand blown vase valued at over $400 from the Seattle Glass Blowing Studio [link to their website – SeattleGlassBlowing.com]. On Saturday, you’ll be entered to win a spectacular gourmet dinner for four prepared in your home by Chef David Boyd with Down to Earth Cuisine [add link – downtoearthcuisine.com]

And yes, there’s more! Buy one or more $5 raffle tickets (add link to reservation page) for a chance to win two round trip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies[ add link – https://www.alaskaair.com/]. A second winner gets two season passes to Centerstage Theatre [http://centerstagetheatre. com/] a $660 value.

This year’s Poverty Bay Wine Festival kicks off the day before (Thursday, March 2) at Des Moines legendary Lighthouse Lounge [add link – https://www. desmoineslighthouselounge.com/ ]. There’s live music featuring The Avengers, tasty food and drink, a showcase winery, door prizes and free admission.

The Poverty Bay Wine Festival is a 21-and-over event located at the Des Moines Beach Park Event Center. Volunteers are welcome and will receive all the benefits of admission: contact Patrice at pthorell@desmoineswa.gov. Parking is free and ADA assistive animals are allowed.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



