VIDEO: Port of Seattle does noise testing at Des Moines Elementary Tuesday


On Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, the Port of Seattle conducted noise testing at Des Moines Elementary School as part of their continued partnership with Highline Public Schools on airplane noise mitigation.

A loudspeaker was set up on a cherry picker outside the school, and a team of audio experts blasted “white noise” – set around 95-100 decibels – while sound levels were measured both outside and inside the building.

Here’s video shot around 9:30 a.m.:

Highline High was to be tested later in the afternoon.

Both schools were chosen because they are earmarked for major renovations in the approved 2016 school bond, and are eligible to receive additional mitigation funds from the Port.

Students were out of school on mid-winter break on Tuesday.

Posted by on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 11:43 am 
Comments

2 Responses to “VIDEO: Port of Seattle does noise testing at Des Moines Elementary Tuesday”
  1. Laurette Plaza says:
    February 21, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Just curious, why are they testing on the west side of the building and not on the east side that faces the airport? From the video they are testing with the bulk of the building blocking the noise. Doesn’t seem like a fair and honest test.

  2. Concerned Readers says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:42 am

    In related news, reports of official recommendations that the school should procure a giant white noise machine were determined to be unsubstantiated 🙂

