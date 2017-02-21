VIDEO: Port of Seattle does noise testing at Des Moines Elementary Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, the Port of Seattle conducted noise testing at Des Moines Elementary School as part of their continued partnership with Highline Public Schools on airplane noise mitigation.

A loudspeaker was set up on a cherry picker outside the school, and a team of audio experts blasted “white noise” – set around 95-100 decibels – while sound levels were measured both outside and inside the building.

Here’s video shot around 9:30 a.m.:

Highline High was to be tested later in the afternoon.

Both schools were chosen because they are earmarked for major renovations in the approved 2016 school bond, and are eligible to receive additional mitigation funds from the Port.

Students were out of school on mid-winter break on Tuesday.

