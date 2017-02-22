Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate names Stuart Steadman Top Producer for 2016

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate names Stuart Steadman Top Producer for 2016

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate has named Stuart Steadman its Top Producer for 2016.

In addition to that honor, Stuart was also named Top Lister, 5 Year Legend Award and Most Inspirational.

Congrats Stuart!

Other winners include:

Ameet Prasad: President’s Circle

Tim Bower/Sunny Tumber: President’s Circle

Calvin Mark: President’s Circle

Colin McCabe: Leading Edge

Dinato Luz: Leading Edge

Joe DiJulio: Leading Edge

Tami Miller: Leading Edge

Dianna Hinderlie: Honor Society, Outstanding Service

Corey Caple: Honor Society

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest is located at 930 SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien; 206-244-6400.

Check out their latest listings here: http://www.burien.bhhsnwrealestate.com/

