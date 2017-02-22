Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate names Stuart Steadman Top Producer for 2016
Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate has named Stuart Steadman its Top Producer for 2016.
In addition to that honor, Stuart was also named Top Lister, 5 Year Legend Award and Most Inspirational.
Congrats Stuart!
Other winners include:
- Ameet Prasad: President’s Circle
- Tim Bower/Sunny Tumber: President’s Circle
- Calvin Mark: President’s Circle
- Colin McCabe: Leading Edge
- Dinato Luz: Leading Edge
- Joe DiJulio: Leading Edge
- Tami Miller: Leading Edge
- Dianna Hinderlie: Honor Society, Outstanding Service
- Corey Caple: Honor Society
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest is located at 930 SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien; 206-244-6400.
Check out their latest listings here: http://www.burien.bhhsnwrealestate.com/
