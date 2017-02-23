Friend to Friend America doing presentation at El Dorado West March 2

The public is invited to El Dorado West Retirement Community for a presentation by Friend to Friend America on Thursday, March 2 at 10:30 a.m.:

Would you like a visitor?

Do you know someone that could benefit from a visiting friend?

Friend to Friend America recruits and matches volunteers to visit (one-to-one) with elderly and disabled persons who live in nursing, retirement and adult family homes.

Senior to Senior is part of the Friend to Friend program which increases intergenerational awareness, foster comfort, understanding and compassion between different generations potentially improving graduation rates in high school students.

Participants will receive training, including orientation, background check, and sensitivity training before being matched. They will also have access to and receive ongoing support from FTFA staff and volunteers to facilitate the visits as needed.