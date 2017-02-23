Browse > Home / Business, Education, Headlines, Life / Highline Public Schools & Wesley Homes Montessori team up for new Preschool

Highline Public Schools & Wesley Homes Montessori team up for new Preschool


Highline Public Schools is teaming up with Wesley Homes Montessori for a new Preschool:

WHO: Incoming kindergartners from Midway Elementary School

WHAT: A free, intergenerational Montessori Pre- school offering a child-centered program focused on social-emotional development and foundational skills in language, literacy, and math; the program is offered in partnership with Wesley Homes

WHEN: MondayThursday beginning March 13, 9 a.m. to 12 noon

WHERE: Wesley Homes, 1122 S. 216th St., Des Moines

For more information on the Highline/Wesley Homes Montessori Preschool, call Asst. Principal Jonathan Gasbar at 206-631-4400.

Posted by on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 1:09 pm 
