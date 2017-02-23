Highline Public Schools & Wesley Homes Montessori team up for new Preschool
Highline Public Schools is teaming up with Wesley Homes Montessori for a new Preschool:
WHO: Incoming kindergartners from Midway Elementary School
WHAT: A free, intergenerational Montessori Pre- school offering a child-centered program focused on social-emotional development and foundational skills in language, literacy, and math; the program is offered in partnership with Wesley Homes
WHEN: Monday–Thursday beginning March 13, 9 a.m. to 12 noon
WHERE: Wesley Homes, 1122 S. 216th St., Des Moines
For more information on the Highline/Wesley Homes Montessori Preschool, call Asst. Principal Jonathan Gasbar at 206-631-4400.