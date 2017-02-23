Arts, Education, Entertainment, Featured Stories, Fundraising, Browse > Home Headlines / Tickets selling fast for 13th annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival on March 3 & 4

Tickets selling fast for 13th annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival on March 3 & 4

No Comments Print This Post

Tickets are selling fast for the 13th Annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival – one of the Northwest’s premier winery celebrations – set for Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4.

Join the fun with live music from some of the Northwest’s best blues artists, 20 local wineries, plus a brewery and a cidery. Besides drinks and music, a variety of tasty food items will be provided by Nibbles Seattle, Ivars Chowder and Fred Meyer.

Live music at the festival will include:

Danny Welsh: Friday Evening 6 – 9 p.m.

Eric Madis: Saturday 2:30 – 4 p.m.

Scott Lindenmuth: Saturday 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Brian Butler: Saturday 6:30 – 8 p.m.

The festival is powered by the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park. The service club will be donating 100% of net proceeds to selected beneficiaries. One of the larger recipients of the funds is Music4Life, which helps underprivileged kids to receive musical instruments.

If you would like to join this entertainment-filled fundraiser, be sure to get your tickets ASAP before the price goes up. Tickets come with 10 tasting tokens and can be purchased right now at a discounted price of $35 at DrinkToMusic.Org. Tickets will be $40 at the door.

Please take note of the local businesses that help make the Poverty Bay Wine Festival possible. These businesses put their community first, and understand the positive impact they make sponsoring the event. These gracious sponsors are: Lamar Advertising Company, Fred Meyer, Alaska Airlines, The Waterland Blog, Burke Law Offices, Doug Myers (CFP) with Edward Jones, Recology – Waste Zero, Lee Thornton with State Farm Insurance, Wesley Homes of Des Moines, Marvin J. Osterhout (DDS) Family Dental Practice, Law Offices of Gehrke, Baker, Doull & Kelly, Murray’s Carstar – Auto Body Repair Experts, Russell Associates (PLLC) – Certified Public Accountants, Great Northwest Insurance Brokers, Can’t Stop Smackin’, Olympic View Dental, Snure Law Office (PSC), HC Foundation – Highline College, Judson Park, and Lighthouse Lounge.

This year’s Poverty Bay Wine Festival kicks off with a special launch event (Thursday, March 2) at Des Moines’ legendary Lighthouse Lounge. There’s live music featuring The Avengers, tasty food and drink, a showcase winery, door prizes and free admission.

The Poverty Bay Wine Festival is a 21-and-over event located at the Des Moines Beach Park Event Center. Volunteers are welcome and will receive all the benefits of admission: contact Patrice at [email protected]. Parking is free and ADA assistive animals are allowed.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



