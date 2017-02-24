Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Jobs, Browse > Home Life / JOBS: ‪Salon Michelle seeking to hire Cosmetologists/Hair Stylists

Advertiser Salon Michelle is hiring:

Cosmetologist/Hair Stylist ‬

‪$26,000 – $94,000 a year – Full-time, Commission‬

We are looking for a great personality to add to our salon . Are you looking for a great opportunity to build a career in hairdressing? Have you been wanting to grow your skills and clientele to advance yourself to the next level? We are looking for a driven, self motivated stylist at any level who is wanting to advance and become part of our team.‬

We offer:‬

‪An Associate Training Program‬

In-house education‬

Mentoring and coaching‬

Strategic Marketing‬

Retail commission bonuses‬

Compensation:

Hourly or Commission based on experience‬

Job Type:

Full-time‬

Salary:

$26,000.00 to $94,000.00 /year‬

‪

Required license or certification:‬

Compensation:

Hourly or commission which ever is higher.‬

Employment type:

Full-time‬

Associate program‬

Our associate program is a comprehensive hands-on experience that provides training in all areas of technical skills, guest handling and business building. Our associates work with a dedicated service provider to grow into a career hairdresser. Like our service providers, our associate program is a performance based level system. The salon provides an environment for growth, learning and support. It is our commitment that every associate graduates from our program with a seamless transition from associate to stylist with the skills necessary for success in our industry. We are always on the lookout for potential associates with passion, eagerness to learn,and a willingness to be trained and coached. If this is you please apply! Our average stylist makes 46000 a year.‬

Our salon is located in the downtown marina district, only 4 blocks from the water. We are involved in local charities and city organizations including but not limited to, the Arts Commission and Destination Des Moines.‬

‪Check us out at our website www.salonmichelle.net‬

If you would like to be a part of our amazing team please call the salon and schedule a time to drop by, meet the owner Michelle Fawcett and drop off your resume in person, be sure to be at your best and we look forward to meeting you and potentially coaching you towards being a successful stylist.‬‪

Salon Michelle is located at:

21923 Marine View Drive S.

Des Moines, WA 98198 (map below)

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Thursday : 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– : Friday : 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Saturday : 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Website:

Facebook:

Phone:

Map:

