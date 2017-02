Crime, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at Highline College on Tuesday, Feb. 27

Have ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at Highline College on Tuesday, Feb. 27

No Comments Print This Post

Have Coffee with a Cop this coming Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Highline College’s Student Union Building.

Police officers will be drinking java and discussing crime or other topics with residents.

“No agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know local law enforcement personnel!”

For more information contact CSO Tonya Seaberry (206) 870-7619 or [email protected].

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter