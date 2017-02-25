Northwest Ale Fest fundraiser will be Saturday, Mar. 11 at Normandy Park Cove

Great Beer. Great Music. Great Cause

NORTHWEST ALE FEST

The Cove, Normandy Park, WA

Come see how you can make a big difference in the lives of orphaned children, all while sipping local beers, listening to some spectacular music, and enjoying a night with friends – the Northwest Ale fest will be held on Saturday, March 11 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Cove in Normandy Park.

Admission is $30 and includes a beer tasting glass and six tasting tokens. Additional tokens will be available for purchase. Designated driver tickets ($5) will be available at the door. There will be 22 different beers to sample, food trucks, and live music performed by Molner Music.

All proceeds will benefit Orphan Relief & Rescue, an organization founded in response to the nature and magnitude of violence and neglect of orphaned children in West Africa. Headquartered in Burien, our vision is to end injustice and see every child restored to their true value.

The event is sponsored by Collins Chiropractic, Hot Feet Fitness, Burien Press, The B-Town Blog, and Tamera Duke from Windermere Real Estate.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or at http://nwalefest.com.

The Normandy Park Cove is located at 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive:

