Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home Sports / REMINDER: Advertiser TL Sea Diving’s ‘Discover Pool Night’ will be this Thursday

Sponsored Post

REMINDER: Advertiser TL Sea Diving’s ‘Discover Pool Night’ will be this Thursday

No Comments Print This Post

Looking for your next great adventure – how about Scuba Diving?

Come on out to TL Sea Diving’s Discover Pool Night this Thursday, March 2, 2017 and discover a Scuba intro, Dry Suit experiences, Peak Performance Buoyancy, and the excitement of a DPV underwater scooter!

Local gem TL Sea Diving is your launchpad for exploring the Puget Sound or tropical waters in far flung locales. It all starts at TL Sea where friendly staff LOVE to welcome those new to the sport or seasoned divers of all kinds. Working from their own passion for diving adventures, they offer courses and all the equipment to turn you into a diving enthusiast too!

Discover pool night is a great time to refresh skills or see if diving is right for you. Don’t miss this opportunity to embrace a new adventure all in a comfortable and safe environment. Space is limited, register today.

TL SEA DIVING

23405 Pacific Hwy South

Des Moines, WA 98198 (206) 824-4100 – TEL

(888) 44-TLSEA – TOLL FREE in WA

(206) 824-9700 – FAX Website: http://www.tlsea.com/home/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TLSea-Diving-Seattle-DesMoines-Wa-125653930833581/

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



