REMINDER: FREE ‘Repair Time’ fix-it event at Burien Community Center Wed.

REMINDER : A FREE ‘Repair Time’ fix-it event will be held at the Burien Community Center this Wednesday, March 1, from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

“Bring your small household items including clothing and we’ll try to repair them or help you fix them!” Organizers said. “We want to keep stuff out of the landfill, conserve resources and save you money. Free to the public!”

You must be present during the repair.

Experienced all-purpose fixers and sewing fixers will try to repair or mend your items, and can also sometimes help you learn how to fix them next time. There are no guarantees an item can be fixed, or that attempting to fix it won’t break it even more.

Please only bring items small enough to be easily carried in by one person. Do not bring any items that are leaking, dangerous, use gasoline, or have a strong odor.

To sign up to attend, or if you have questions, please contact Tom Watson at 206-477-4481.

More info at https://www.facebook.com/events/596097203918284/

This Burien fix-it event is co-sponsored by the King County EcoConsumer program’s Repair Time project and the Highline High School-based FIRST Tekerz Robotics 4-H team.

The Burien Community Center is located at 14700 6th Ave SW:

