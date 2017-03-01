Chad Harper announces his campaign for Des Moines City Council

Citizen Activist Chad Harper (pictured above) announced his campaign Wednesday, March 1, to run for Des Moines City Council, Position #7.

Although he apparently hasn’t filed yet with the state Public Disclosure Commission, it appears that Harper will run against new candidate Matthew Mahoney:

Here’s more from a statement:

“I am excited to continue my public service in this great community,” Harper said. “We have work to do to ensure Des Moines city government runs smoothly and efficiently. I’m hoping my record of results in public service can help make that happen.”

Most recently, Harper led the effort to pass the construction bond for the Highline School District as the Chair of the Highline Citizens for Schools. As a commissioner for the Des Moines Human Services Commission, he worked to increase the number of non-profit programs that received support from the city while not raising additional taxes. He is also a Highline Schools Foundation Trustee.

Chad was raised by his grandmother in a low-income household and became the first person in his family to graduate from high school and college. He has a degree in Politics and Government from the University of Puget Sound. Chad is a former intern for Congressman Adam Smith, worked in King County Councilmember Julia Patterson’s office and currently works in legal administration at Schwabe, Williamson and Wyatt.

“There are so many issues and challenges in Des Moines I’m ready to work on. We need to move forward on the redevelopment of the Marina, increase the number of police officers, and ensure all citizens have a voice in our city process,” added Harper.

Chad Harper has been endorsed by: