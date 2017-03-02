Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House: 3-BD Des Moines Charmer on huge lot

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House: 3-BD Des Moines Charmer on huge lot

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate’s Open House – set for this SUNDAY, March 5 – is a 3-bedroom Des Moines Charmer tucked away on an oversized lot (nearly 20,000 sq feet) perfect for your privacy and enjoyment!

This home has plenty of off-street parking with a beautiful Sound View.

Inside you will find the kitchen has been remodeled and bathrooms have been tastefully updated.

Home features a daylight basement with slider that opens to the private back yard lined with trees for privacy. The basement also includes a bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom (non conforming) or den.

Here are photos & details (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

WHAT: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open House.

WHEN: SUNDAY, March 5: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 23336 19th Ave S Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $354,900

MLS Number: 1080931

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1948

Approximate House SqFt: 1,760 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 19,978 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

High Tech Cabling

Walk-in Closet

Marketing Remarks:

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

