Free Job Fair will be Wednesday, March 15 at Highline College

Close to 50 local employers with full-time, part-time and temporary job opening will be represented at Highline College’s Spring Job Fair, to be held Wednesday, March 15 on campus.

The event is free and open to the public, and no advance registration is necessary.

Employers from a wide variety of industries will be represented. Attendees should be prepared to speak with recruiters, dress professionally and bring extra copies of their resume.

Free career workshops are also available to prepare for the fair. Learn more at studentemployment.highline.edu/events.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.; Highline College’s main campus is located midway between Seattle and Tacoma at South 240th Street and Pacific Highway South (Highway 99); address: 2400 S. 240th St., Des Moines, Wash. WHERE: Highline College’s main campus, Building 8 INFO: For details, visit studentemployment.highline.edu.

Participating Employers:

Advanced Health Care

Aegis Living

Apartment Advantage Staffing

Bright Horizons

Burien Dental Care

C+C

Catholic Community Services

City of Federal Way Community Center

City of SeaTac

College Nannies & Tutors

Comcast

Concrete Technology Corporation

Continuant, Inc.

Department of Corrections

Environment Control

Fastenal Company

FedEx Express

FedEx Ground

Franciscan Health System

Full Life Care

Guided Pathways – Support for Youth and Families

Highline Public Schools

Home Care Referral Registry

IKEA

InDemand Interpreting

Julia Johnson Agency, State Farm Insurance

Korean Women’s Association

Life Care Centers of America

Lile Relocation Services

Lowe’s

New Care Concepts, Inc.

Northwest Hospital & Medical Center

O’Brien Auto Group

Phoenix Protective Corporation

Port Jobs – Airport Jobs

Primerica

Puget Sound Educational Services District (PSESD)

Sears Home Services

Seattle Police Department

Swissport USA

University of Washington Medicine

Uwajimaya

Valley Cities Counseling & Consultation

Virginia Mason Medical Center

Washington State Convention Center

Wesley Homes

