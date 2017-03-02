Free Job Fair will be Wednesday, March 15 at Highline College
Close to 50 local employers with full-time, part-time and temporary job opening will be represented at Highline College’s Spring Job Fair, to be held Wednesday, March 15 on campus.
The event is free and open to the public, and no advance registration is necessary.
Employers from a wide variety of industries will be represented. Attendees should be prepared to speak with recruiters, dress professionally and bring extra copies of their resume.
Free career workshops are also available to prepare for the fair. Learn more at studentemployment.highline.edu/events.
WHEN: Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.; Highline College’s main campus is located midway between Seattle and Tacoma at South 240th Street and Pacific Highway South (Highway 99); address: 2400 S. 240th St., Des Moines, Wash.
WHERE: Highline College’s main campus, Building 8
INFO: For details, visit studentemployment.highline.edu.
Participating Employers:
- Advanced Health Care
- Aegis Living
- Apartment Advantage Staffing
- Bright Horizons
- Burien Dental Care
- C+C
- Catholic Community Services
- City of Federal Way Community Center
- City of SeaTac
- College Nannies & Tutors
- Comcast
- Concrete Technology Corporation
- Continuant, Inc.
- Department of Corrections
- Environment Control
- Fastenal Company
- FedEx Express
- FedEx Ground
- Franciscan Health System
- Full Life Care
- Guided Pathways – Support for Youth and Families
- Highline Public Schools
- Home Care Referral Registry
- IKEA
- InDemand Interpreting
- Julia Johnson Agency, State Farm Insurance
- Korean Women’s Association
- Life Care Centers of America
- Lile Relocation Services
- Lowe’s
- New Care Concepts, Inc.
- Northwest Hospital & Medical Center
- O’Brien Auto Group
- Phoenix Protective Corporation
- Port Jobs – Airport Jobs
- Primerica
- Puget Sound Educational Services District (PSESD)
- Sears Home Services
- Seattle Police Department
- Swissport USA
- University of Washington Medicine
- Uwajimaya
- Valley Cities Counseling & Consultation
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Washington State Convention Center
- Wesley Homes