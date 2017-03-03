Crime, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Body of man found floating in Des Moines Marina Thursday night

Body of man found floating in Des Moines Marina Thursday night

No Comments Print This Post

The body of a deceased man was found floating in the Des Moines Marina Thursday night (March 2), about 30 feet off the docks.

A South King Fire & Rescue swimmer brought the body to an empty slip and turned the scene over to Des Moines Police.

The victim – said to be a male in his 50s-60s – was pronounced dead at the scene, and there were no medical efforts made to revive him.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be determined by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Firefighters recover man's body from Des Moines Marina – https://t.co/YycK7E7TiC pic.twitter.com/hHWy7aquK6 — KOMO News (@komonews) March 3, 2017

BREAKING: @DesMoinesPolice on scene of body recovered from the water at Des Moines Marina. Male victim / 50-60yo / no obvious sign of trauma https://t.co/L2qwMOCdxI — KOMO Assignment Desk (@KOMODeskFolk) March 3, 2017

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter



