Browse > Home / Crime, Headlines, Life / Body of man found floating in Des Moines Marina Thursday night

Body of man found floating in Des Moines Marina Thursday night


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

The body of a deceased man was found floating in the Des Moines Marina Thursday night (March 2), about 30 feet off the docks.

A South King Fire & Rescue swimmer brought the body to an empty slip and turned the scene over to Des Moines Police.

The victim – said to be a male in his 50s-60s – was pronounced dead at the scene, and there were no medical efforts made to revive him.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be determined by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 1:29 pm 
Filed under Crime, Headlines, Life · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!