33rd District Legislators to host town hall at Kent City Hall on Saturday, Mar. 18
Your 33rd District Legislators will host a Town Hall on Saturday, March 18 at the Kent City Hall:
WHO: State Sen. Karen Keiser, State Rep. Mia Gregerson, and State Rep. Tina Orwall
WHA: Town hall meeting
WHEN: Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: Kent City Hall, 220 Fourth Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
WHY: To meet with constituents to report on, discuss, and answer questions regarding the 2017 legislative session.