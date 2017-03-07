Browse > Home / Headlines, Life, Politics / 33rd District Legislators to host town hall at Kent City Hall on Saturday, Mar. 18

33rd District Legislators to host town hall at Kent City Hall on Saturday, Mar. 18


Your 33rd District Legislators will host a Town Hall on Saturday, March 18 at the Kent City Hall:

WHO: State Sen. Karen Keiser, State Rep. Mia Gregerson, and State Rep. Tina Orwall

WHA: Town hall meeting

WHEN: Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Kent City Hall, 220 Fourth Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

WHY: To meet with constituents to report on, discuss, and answer questions regarding the 2017 legislative session.

