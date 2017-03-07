Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Politics / 33rd District Legislators to host town hall at Kent City Hall on Saturday, Mar. 18

Your 33rd District Legislators will host a Town Hall on Saturday, March 18 at the Kent City Hall:

WHO: State Sen. Karen Keiser, State Rep. Mia Gregerson, and State Rep. Tina Orwall

WHA: Town hall meeting

WHEN: Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Kent City Hall, 220 Fourth Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

WHY: To meet with constituents to report on, discuss, and answer questions regarding the 2017 legislative session.

