Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / DAL Law Firm: Estate Planning…for your Electronics?

Sponsored Post

From Advertiser DAL Law Firm:

Estate Planning…For Your Electronics?

Traditionally, an estate plan comprises of a trust, wills, power of attorneys, and healthcare directives. But nowadays, with our increased reliance on our electronic assets, it is more and more important to ensure that your loved ones have access to your electronic assets in the event of your incapacity or death.

Access to such information may include:

Cell phone passcodes

Computer passwords

Social media accounts passwords

Online financial account passwords (bank accounts, investments, etc.)

Another option, in lieu of providing your login information to these various accounts, you may wish to consider using a company to organize and handle your digital assets, which allows you to leave directives for the handling of such accounts. Many of these companies do not keep your passwords, but at least will have information about which accounts exist, along with your intended distribution of those assets.

Of course, in either option, it is very important to ensure you maintain these records in a safe place and that only individuals that you trust have access to this information.

If you do need assistance with your estate plan, please give us a call today at (206) 408-8158, or email our office at [email protected]. We look forward to being able to assist you with your estate planning needs.

Contact us:

19803 1st Avenue S.

Suite 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148 T (206) 408-8158

F (206) 374-2810

E [email protected] http://www.dallawfirm.com https://www.facebook.com/DAL-Law-Firm-203308630032502/

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



