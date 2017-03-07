Highline College seeking donations for Steven Underwood Memorial Scholarship

From Highline College’s Alumni Foundation comes this scholarship-related news on this sad anniversary date:



Please join us as we journey through Build a Dream Week and honor a public servant whose life was cut short exactly 16 years ago today (March 7).

The Highline College Alumni Association is proud to announce that the recipient of funds donated today (Tuesday, March 7th) through the Text-to-Give platform will be…

The Steven Underwood Memorial Scholarship

Steven “Steve” Underwood was a native of south King County having grown up in Arbor Heights, White Center, and was a graduate of Evergreen High School. He was an avid motorcyclist, golfer, and baseball player, living life to its fullest. His drive to help his community took him to South Seattle Community College to study Criminal Justice, thereafter gaining a position as a Des Moines Police Officer. Steve’s quick wit, heart, easy going attitude and people skills served him well as a police officer.

On March 7th, 2001 Steve’s life was cut short while serving the community in a line of duty death.

The Mission of the Steve Underwood Memorial Scholarship is to help those that are interested in serving their communities through careers or volunteering efforts in the Public Safety / Criminal Justice system (Law Enforcement, Corrections, Private Security, and Legal Studies) with micro scholarships.

Vision of the Steven Underwood Memorial Scholarship is to increase interest and success in the Public Safety / Criminal Justice career field.

To support the Steven Underwood Memorial Scholarship text “Highline” to 80077 to make a onetime automatic $10 donation right from your cell phone.

https://alumni.highline.edu/dream/