Highline Schools Foundation announces 2017 Gold Star Award Nominees

Each year, the Highline Schools Foundation solicits nominations from community members, district employees and parents for its prestigious and much-anticipated Gold Star Awards.

This year’s list of impressive nominees includes well-deserving teachers, staff, administrators and volunteers.

Highline Schools Foundation congratulates them all, and looks forward to celebrating them at the Gold Star Awards BASH on March 16 (info below).

The 2017 Gold Star Award Nominees Are …

Gold Star Rookie Teacher of the Year

Heather Cardenas, North Hill Elementary, Teacher – Third Grade

Colleen Carpenter, Chinook Middle School, Teacher – 7th grade Language Arts and Leadership

Chandrika Francis, Chinook Middle School, Teacher – Natural Resources

Taylor Gasser, Bow Lake Elementary, Teacher – ILC

Micah Gronvold, Technology, Engineering & Communications High School, Teacher – IAC

Benjamin Maund, Hazel Valley Elementary, Teacher – PE

David Thomas, Arts & Academics Academy, Teacher – Drama and Social Studies

Outstanding Administrator Nominees

Gaye Bungart, Director of Special Education

Mark Finstrom, Chief Technology Officer

Nicole Fitch, Tyee Campus, Principal

Megan Funes, McMicken Heights Elementary, Assistant Principal

Terry Holtgraves, Marvista Elementary, Assistant Principal

Nancy Melius, North Hill Elementary, Principal

Gil Parsons, Chinook Middle School, Assistant Principal

Victoria Terry, Big Picture Schools, Assistant Principal

Outstanding Professional or Classified Support Staff Nominees

Kathy Allen, Madrona Elementary, Family Support

Karen Berg, Beverly Park Elementary, Paraprofessional

Christy Birch, Bow Lake Elementary, Paraeducator & Office Assistant

Linda Elmore, Bow Lake Elementary, Paraeducator

Marco Fuentes, McMicken Heights Elementary, Head Custodian

Theda Hiranaka, Raisbeck Aviation High School, Attendance/Office Support

Lynda Johanson, Chinook Middle School, Community Engagement Specialist and Activities Coordinator

Kendall Lewis, Highline High School, Coach and Paraeducator

Juan Lozano, CTE Department, CTE Specialist – Certificated

Trish McGuire, Evergreen High School, Office Manager

Sydni Neves, Chinook Middle School, Instructional Coach

Maureen Roe, Parkside Elementary, Paraeducator PBS

Jim Tanner, Facilities Department, Glazier Lead

Pat Thomasson, Mount Rainier High School, Bookkeeper

Jenn Truong, Academy of Citizenship & Empowerment High School, Counselor

Maile Valu, Academy of Citizenship & Empowerment High School, Counselor

Amy Vattuone, Chinook Middle School, Instructional Coach

Outstanding Teacher Nominees

The Gold Star Outstanding Teacher will also represent the District as its Teacher of the Year in the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction sponsored regional contest.

Jennifer Bathelt, Chinook Middle School, Assistant Principal

Vickie Burns, Bow Lake Elementary, Teacher – DHH

Colleen Carpenter, Chinook Middle School, Teacher – Language Arts and Leadership, 7 th Grade

Grade Mary Drew, Cedarhurst Elementary, Teacher – Kindergarten

Paula Escher, Des Moines Elementary, Teacher

Theresa Fornalski, Seahurst Elementary, Teacher – Music

Sarah Gaffin, Marvista Elementary, Teacher – Kindergarten

Martha Gibson, Hilltop Elementary School, Teacher – Fifth Grade

Anna Hawryluk, Academy of Citizenship & Empowerment High School, Teacher – Social Studies

Jud Ketvirtis, Sylvester Middle School, Teacher – Language Arts/Social Studies

Grace Kleps, Chinook Middle School, Teacher – PE

Anna Kramer, Cascade Middle School, Teacher – Science, 8th Grade

Delila Leber, Mount View Elementary, Teacher – Dual Language, Kindergarten

Mark Lewis, Hazel Valley Elementary, Teacher – PE

Alecia Mabalay, Parkside Elementary, Teacher – Kindergarten

Melissa McGraw, Madrona Elementary, LRC Teacher Intermediate

Caitlyn McGuire, Hilltop Elementary, Instructional Specialist

Kim Meschter, Chinook Middle School, Teacher Librarian

Shawna Moore, Chinook Middle School, Teacher – Health

Joanne Nair, Marvista Elementary, Teacher – First Grade

Elizabeth Nelson, Chinook Middle School, CTE Design and Engineering Teacher

Kim Nguyen, Marvista Elementary, Teacher – Second Grade

Sara Savala, Beverly Park Elementary, Music Specialist

Yvonne Waldbillig-Lutz, Bow Lake Elementary, Teacher – DHH

Carolyn West, Beverly Park, Elementary Teacher

Outstanding Volunteer Nominees

Abdul Ahmed, Chinook Middle School

Gerry Clift, Chinook Middle School

Sherri Gorney, Gregory Heights Elementary

Ardis Hughes, Des Moines Elementary

Jen Pilgrim, Beverly Park Elementary

Chuck Tuman, Community Volunteer

Joe Van, Community Volunteer

Gold Star Awards BASH!

The Gold Star Award WINNERS will be announced live Thursday, March 16th at the annual Gold Star Awards BASH! The community is invited to Celebrate! Highline and enjoy an evening of music, drinks, appetizers and a LIVE announcement of the 2017 Gold Star Award winners. Drinks and light appetizers included for only $20! (21 and over)

Whether you are supporting a specific nominee or just want to be in on the fun and be the first to hear who wins, this is the night to celebrate all the outstanding Teachers, Volunteers, Alumni, Staff and Administrators of Highline Public Schools!

Event Details:

WHAT: Gold Star Awards BASH! WHEN: Thursday, March 16, 2017: 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. WHERE: The Beach Park Event Center, 22030 Cliff Ave South, Des Moines TICKETS: www.highlineschoolsfoundation.org

