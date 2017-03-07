PHOTOS: Over $65,000 raised at 13th annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival!

Our friends at the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park tell us they raised an “unofficial” total of $65,056 from the 13th Annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival, held March 3 and 4!

“Last weekend, the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park, WA held their 13th Annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival at the Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium,” Organizers told The Waterland Blog. “Hundreds attended this two day fundraiser that benefits many of of the local Rotary Club’s passion projects. The Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park, WA sends its deepest thanks to attendees, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, wineries and anyone who helped with this successful endeavor.”

Here are some of the causes our local Rotary Club benefits:

And here are photos from the event courtesy Rotarian Andrew Rodgers (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

If you are a community leader who would like to exchange ideas and take action, the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park, WA is now accepting new members – learn more at www.DMNPRotary.org.

