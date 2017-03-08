Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOB: Starbucks seeking to hire Barista at Sea-Tac Airport

Starbucks Barista

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

– Union Benefits –

WHO: HMSHost at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport WHAT: HMSHost is seeking to fill restaurant positions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Positions available include Starbucks Baristas. APPLY ONLINE: https://hmshostrcext.peoplefluent.com/res_viewjob.html?erjob=120071

The Barista Starbucks fulfills orders and completes sales transactions within a Starbucks establishment and performs other support functions which may include cleaning the food preparation, customer seating or stock areas and maintaining inventory; performs all other responsibilities as directed by the business or as assigned by management.

The Barista:

• Greets customers and takes food order; provides information about products and looks for opportunity to “up-sell” products

• Prepares all drink orders to Starbucks and company standards

• Operates a cash register and receives payment from customers in cash or credit card, accurately counts and provides change to customers as required

• Educates and informs customers about the differences among coffee beans, coffee preparation and home brewing methods

• Cleans and stocks customer area

• Maintains a calm demeanor during periods of high volume or unusual events to keep store operating to standard and to set a positive example for the shift team

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Demonstrates the ability to interact with the public and coworkers in a friendly, enthusiastic and outgoing manner

• Requires the ability to bend, twist, and stand to perform normal job functions

• Requires the ability to speak, read and comprehend instructions, short correspondence and policy documents, as well as converse comfortably with customers

• Requires the ability to learn and maintain knowledge of Starbuck’s products and procedures

• Cash handling and customer service experience preferred

About HMSHost

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in more than 120 airports around the globe, including 44 of the 50 busiest airports in North America. The Company has annual sales in excess of $2.8 billion and employs more than 37,000 sales associates worldwide. HMSHost is a part of Autogrill Group, the world’s leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. With sales of around €4.3 billion in 2015, the Group operates in 31 countries and employs over 57,000 people. It manages approximately 4,200 stores in over 1,000 locations worldwide.

Visit www.HMSHost.com for more information. We can also be found on Facebook at fb.com/HMSHost and on Twitter at @HMSHost

EOE | Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity | DFWP | Background checks will be required prior to beginning employment.

