Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Weekend Open Houses: 4-BD View & 3-BD Modern Homes!

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – on both Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12:

1. Fauntlee Crest 4-bedroom view home:

Beautiful Fauntlee Hills home, with spectacular sound and mountain views. Extensively remodeled with custom open kitchen featuring cherry cabinets, granite counters & stainless appliances. Family room with gas FP off of kitchen area with sliders leading to large entertainment size view deck. Formal LR, DR and master bedroom w/ 3/4 bath and 2 additional bedrooms on the main level. Lower level with 2nd family room w/gas FP, 4th bd, utility room & workout room. Quiet street and close to everything.

WHEN: Saturday, March 11: Noon – 3 p.m. & Sunday, March 12: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 8746 Fauntlee Crest SW, West Seattle, WA 98136 (MAP)

INFO:

List Price: $850,000

MLS Number: 1087319

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1962

Approximate House SqFt: 2,703 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,640 s.f.

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

2. 3-bedroom Beacon Hill’s finest collection of modern-built homes:

Located steps from the beautiful I-90 Bike Path & Trail. These homes feature the finest attention to detail with custom metal work & a must see Floating Stair Case. Enjoy your real Oak Hardwood Floors throughout your living room & kitchen. Grohe European Water Faucets, Quartz Countertops & Dual Flush Toilets. Mini Splits For Winter Heating & Summer Cooling! Roof Top Deck ready for your natural gas BBQ! Did we mention Garages?

WHEN: Saturday, March 11: 1 – 3 p.m. & Sunday, March 12: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 1505 17th Ave S., Unit A, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP)

INFO:

List Price: $634,900

MLS Number: 1083202

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 1,387 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 1,152 s.f.

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Site Features:

Views: City, Mountain, Territorial

Garage-Attached

Ceramic Tile, Hardwood, Wall to Wall Carpet

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

