Huli Huli Chicken & Ribs fundraiser at Samoan Christian Fellowship Mar. 25
Samoan Christian Fellowship will be holding a Huli Huli Chicken & Ribs fundraiser on Saturday, March 25 at their church, located at 19804 8th Ave S. (map below).
Here’s more info:
Have you heard of the church that sells Huli Huli Chicken & Ribs in Des Moines, WA? Well that’s us! Once a month we sell chicken and rib meals at a low cost. Each meal consists of your choice of meat (chicken or pork ribs), a side of green salad, and rice. All proceeds support our building fund.
You can now PRE-ORDER by filling out a Pre-order Form below. Pre-orders are accepted up until the Friday before the actual fundraising date. If you no longer see the link to pre-order it means pre-ordering has closed for the upcoming fundraiser.
Pre-orders for the following fundraiser will be available soon.
Contact us at [email protected] or (206) 870-1663.
Samoan Christian Fellowship:
19804 8th Ave S.
Des Moines, Washington 98148
t. (206) 870-1663
f. (206) 870-1667
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.schristianfellowship.org