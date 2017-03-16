Huli Huli Chicken & Ribs fundraiser at Samoan Christian Fellowship Mar. 25

Samoan Christian Fellowship will be holding a Huli Huli Chicken & Ribs fundraiser on Saturday, March 25 at their church, located at 19804 8th Ave S. (map below).

Here’s more info:

Have you heard of the church that sells Huli Huli Chicken & Ribs in Des Moines, WA? Well that’s us! Once a month we sell chicken and rib meals at a low cost. Each meal consists of your choice of meat (chicken or pork ribs), a side of green salad, and rice. All proceeds support our building fund.

You can now PRE-ORDER by filling out a Pre-order Form below. Pre-orders are accepted up until the Friday before the actual fundraising date. If you no longer see the link to pre-order it means pre-ordering has closed for the upcoming fundraiser.

Pre-orders for the following fundraiser will be available soon.

Contact us at [email protected] or (206) 870-1663.