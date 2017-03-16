Mt. Rainier High’s ‘Ramen Robotics’ team holding fundraiser to go to competition

Mount Rainier High School’s ‘Ramen Robotics’ Team is trying to raise money for its upcoming FIRST Robotics Competition.

“Our program at Mount Rainier High School encourages other students to pursue a career in the STEM field through friendly competition with other teams around the world,” Organizers said. “Right now, we’re collecting donations in order to provide our team with enough supplies to build our robot.”

In addition, the team needs help paying for participation and travel fees for these competitions.

If you are interested in donating, you can send a check – made out to Mount Rainier High School – and the memo should say MRHS Robotics, to:

Mount Rainier High School

22450 19th Ave S.

Des Moines, WA 98198

