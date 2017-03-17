Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Sunday Open Houses: 4-BD Waterfront & Remodeled Rambler

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this Sunday, March 19:

Rare find!

Move-in ready, 2006 built, no bank waterfront home that has captivating, functional elegance and is constructed of the highest quality materials.

And above all, crafted for the waterfront lifestyle.

Capacious great room concept floor plan with wall of doors that open to the Puget Sound and waterside deck complete with hot tub and outdoor shower.

Best waterfront in King County with a sandy beach and deep water moorage buoy.

Near Redondo Boardwalk yet tucked away in a private location.