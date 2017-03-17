Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Sunday Open Houses: 4-BD Waterfront & Remodeled Rambler
WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this Sunday, March 19:
1. Move-in ready, 2006 built, no bank, 4-bedroom waterfront home:
Rare find!
Move-in ready, 2006 built, no bank waterfront home that has captivating, functional elegance and is constructed of the highest quality materials.
And above all, crafted for the waterfront lifestyle.
Capacious great room concept floor plan with wall of doors that open to the Puget Sound and waterside deck complete with hot tub and outdoor shower.
Best waterfront in King County with a sandy beach and deep water moorage buoy.
Near Redondo Boardwalk yet tucked away in a private location.
WHEN: Sunday, March 19: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 122 SW 291st St Federal Way, WA 98023 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $1,695,000
- MLS Number: 1045180
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.75
- Year Built: 2006
- Approximate House SqFt: 4,012 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 14,405 s.f.
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Site Features:
- Views: Mountain, Sound, Territorial!
- Waterfont
- Cable TV
- Deck
- Fenced-Partially
- Gas Available
- Moorage
- Patio
- RV Parking
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
2. Tastefully remodeled large Rambler on huge level yard:
Excellent Corner-Lot Location in the Heart of Twin Lakes – tastefully remodeled large Rambler on Huge Level Yard.
New White Vinyl windows, from Large dining Room leading to Huge year round Entertainment New Covered Deck thru new French door.
New Remodeled kitchen with White Granite counter, Gas FP, Stainless Steel Appliances, Corian countertops in bathrooms. Oversized Driveway …
Lots more to list here…
WHEN: Sunday, March 19: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE: 32602 26th Ave SW Federal Way, WA 98023 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $328,000
- MLS Number: 1079152
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.75
- Year Built: 1969
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,520 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,312 s.f.
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Site Features:
- Cable TV
- Deck
- Fenced-Partially
- RV Parking
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.
[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]