Des Moines Networking Event will be Mar. 23 at Waterland Arcade & Sand Bar

Mark your calendar for Thursday, March 23, 2017 – join city council leaders, business owners, and other neighbors at the new Waterland Arcade & Sand Bar for happy hour and networking fun:

WHEN: Thursday March 23rd, 2017, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

WHERE: Waterland Arcade and Sand Bar, 22306 Marine View Dr S, Des Moines, WA 98198

CONTACT: Dave Markwell [email protected] – 206-271-8100

WEBSITE: www.waterlandarcade.com

“See you there!”

