Des Moines United Methodist Church’s ‘Musical Americana’ concert is TONIGHT

Des Moines United Methodist Church presents – TONIGHT, Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. – a Saltwater Music Series Concert called “Musical Americana.”

This concert will feature beautiful Classical Music composed by a very diverse group of American Composers, performed by Steven Luksan (composer/piano), Julia Adams (violin), Justin Henderlight (oboe), and members of the DMUMC Hamdbell choir.

Admission is FREE, with a suggested donation of $10 to benefit Immigrant Rights group and Resettlement program.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

