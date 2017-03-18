Browse > Home / Arts, Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Headlines / Des Moines United Methodist Church’s ‘Musical Americana’ concert is TONIGHT
Sponsored Post

Des Moines United Methodist Church’s ‘Musical Americana’ concert is TONIGHT


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Des Moines United Methodist Church presents – TONIGHT, Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. – a Saltwater Music Series Concert called “Musical Americana.”

This concert will feature beautiful Classical Music composed by a very diverse group of American Composers, performed by Steven Luksan (composer/piano), Julia Adams (violin), Justin Henderlight (oboe), and members of the DMUMC Hamdbell choir.

Admission is FREE, with a suggested donation of $10 to benefit Immigrant Rights group and Resettlement program.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 9:51 am 
Filed under Arts, Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!