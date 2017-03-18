Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Politics / Traci Buxton announces her candidacy for Des Moines City Council, Position 5

Traci Buxton announces her candidacy for Des Moines City Council, Position 5

No Comments Print This Post

Traci Buxton has announced the launch of her campaign for Des Moines City Council, Position #5.

This is the seat that Melissa Musser will be vacating at the end of the year.

So far, Traci will be facing Patricio Mendoza and Henry Steinmetz for this three-year position.

“I love the city of Des Moines! I have raised my family here, sent my kids to our local schools, cheered on countless sidelines, walked our trails and enjoyed the majestic views. I appreciate the charm of Des Moines and also understand its struggle. With my announcement, I am ready to dig in deeper and work to make more of a difference in our city.”

Working to keep Des Moines beautiful, safe, and productive are Traci’s chief goals.

“Public safety in our neighborhoods and city parks is a must, but creating a sustainable city is essential as well. By attracting economic development that fits Des Moines, we can create a city where businesses thrive and the next generation returns to live and raise their families.”

Traci believes positive engagement with the community is key to understanding what people need and want from their city council.

“I want every citizen to know I am listening and, as a member of the city council, will work for them, making decisions that address their needs and desires to the best of my ability.”

Traci has been a resident of Des Moines since 1982 with her husband of 35 years. Traci graduated Magna Cum Laude from Northwest University with a degree in Behavioral Science in 1991 and is currently a licensed and bonded contractor. Traci also has experience in property management, the insurance industry, both the mental and physical health fields, office management, education, and contracting, along with extensive community service.

For more information about Traci visit her website tracibuxton.com.

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter



