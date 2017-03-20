Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Bartell Drugs opens new CareClinic inside their Des Moines store

Bartell Drugs opens new CareClinic inside their Des Moines store

In collaboration with Kaiser Permanente, Bartell Drugs is opening a new CareClinic inside their Des Moines store.

CareClinic by Kaiser Permanente is a walk-in health clinic for minor medical needs. They offer services for ailments such as sinus infections, strep throat, cuts and burns, allergies and more. Plus they can provide diagnostic testing for things like pregnancy and STDs as well as routine vaccinations and immunizations.

There are many great things about CareClinic – here are a few highlights:

They accept most all insurance, so CareClinics are not just for Kaiser Permanente members. And if guests don’t have insurance, a visit is usually $110, which is quite a bit lower than the average physician visit without insurance.

They’re open every day from 9am – 7pm . Oftentimes, it’s hard to be treated by a physician on the weekends and after 5pm , so this is definitely a convenient option.

. Oftentimes, it’s hard to be treated by a physician on the weekends and after , so this is definitely a convenient option. CareClinics don’t require an appointment, but you can check-in online ahead of time at bartelldrugs.com/careclinic . This allows you to be the first in line when you arrive in-store to see one of their providers.

. This allows you to be the first in line when you arrive in-store to see one of their providers. They want CareClinics to be as convenient and accessible for our neighbors as possible. Another great thing about CareClinics is that they are located inside Bartell Drugs stores. So, once you’ve been treated by one of Kaiser Permanente’s providers, you can fill your prescription and/or make any over the counter purchases all under one roof.

They see everyone ages 2 and up.

CareClinics are staffed by board-certified Kaiser Permanente physician assistance and advanced registered nurse practitioners. These providers really take time to listen to patients and offer personalized attention. They aren’t here to rush patients out the door – CareClinics allow providers to be easily accessible to all guests and patients.

CareClinic is thrilled to be opening a location in Des Moines. This allows them to expand their services to residents who live south of Seattle, as this CareClinic will be their farthest south location to-date.

For further information, or to check-in online, visit https://www.bartelldrugs.com/careclinic

The Des Moines Bartell Drugs is located at 21615 Pacific Hwy S.:

