Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Browse > Home Headlines / DAL Law Firm: What you need to file for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

Sponsored Post

DAL Law Firm: What you need to file for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

No Comments Print This Post

From Advertiser DAL Law Firm:

What You Need to File for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

Filing for bankruptcy can seem overwhelming. For most filers, the list of documents needed and the bankruptcy paperwork itself can seem daunting. With an experienced bankruptcy attorney assisting you, you can rest assured that nothing is missed and that you will have a smooth filing.

Before filing for bankruptcy, it is best to meet with an attorney who can help you assess if filing for bankruptcy is the right option. There are many options aside from filing for bankruptcy to help with debt, including:

Loan Modifications

Short Sales

Debt Settlements

Repayment Plans

If, after meeting with an attorney and assessing your finances, you believe that filing for bankruptcy is the right option, then you would work with your attorney in providing the documents requested so that your bankruptcy paperwork can be prepared.

Most attorneys will have a checklist of items you need to compile and provide them. This will usually include:

Paystubs

Bank Statements

Tax Returns

Copies of creditor statements

Any court orders regarding a divorce or child support

Various documents related to your income and expenses

In addition to the documents, you are also required to complete a pre-filing credit counseling course. The counseling course can usually be completed over the phone or online, and must be completed with an accredited agency.

Once you have turned in the documents to your attorney and have completed credit counseling, you will then meet with your attorney to review and sign the bankruptcy petition. Once the case is filed, all collection activity from creditors will cease. About 30 days after filing, you’ll then have a creditors’ meeting (also known as a 341 meeting). This meeting is where the trustee will ask you questions about your bankruptcy petition.

Before your bankruptcy is complete, you will complete a second counseling course, known as the debtor education course. After you complete your debtor education course and file the certificate, your debt will be discharged (usually about 60 days after your creditors’ meeting).

If you need any assistance with filing for bankruptcy, or if you need help in evaluating if bankruptcy is the right option for you, please contact our office at (206) 408-8158, or by email at: [email protected].

Contact us:

19803 1st Avenue S.

Suite 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148 T (206) 408-8158

F (206) 374-2810

E [email protected] http://www.dallawfirm.com https://www.facebook.com/DAL-Law-Firm-203308630032502/

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



