Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Emily’s Handmade Soaps to host LulaRoe Trunk Show this Saturday, March 25

Sponsored Post

Emily’s Handmade Soaps to host LulaRoe Trunk Show this Saturday, March 25

No Comments Print This Post

LulaRoe full-time consultant Christina will be bringing her entire LuLaRoe Inventory for you to shop in the comfort and relaxing aromas of Emily’s Handmade Soaps in downtown Des Moines.

The event will take place from 12-2:00pm on Saturday, March 25, 2017 and promises to offer an amazing selection.

Christina carries Kids and Adult sizes 00-3x – perfect for all!

She can’t wait to show you the best looks in leggings, dresses, skirts and shirts for you to browse. In her words:

“Hanging out for a couple hours and helping all of you try on and look for something you love, is what I love doing!”

While you’re there you can check out the nature-inspired artisan bath products that Emily’s is famous for. Offering the best in vegetable oil based soaps, Emily’s Soaps feature intoxicating fragrances derived from essential oils rather than synthesized perfumes. You will love them and so will your skin, whether you are sensitive or not. You will appreciate the hand made beauty of her products, which are made using the cold process method of soap making; differing greatly from mass produced commercial soaps rife with harsh chemicals and detergents. In fact these soaps are so enticing, they look good enough to eat.

Ready to check it out? Be sure and print this colorful coupon and enjoy a 10% discount on your next visit:

Emily’s Handmade Soaps:

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



