King Conservation District’s workshop for streamside property owners is Mar. 25
The King Conservation District will be holding a FREE workshop and field trip to learn from experts how to protect and beautify properties along streams, lakes and wetlands.
Topics Include:
- Minimizing pollution runoff on your property
- Controlling invasive weeds
- Utilizing native plants for wildlife habitat and erosion control
- Adding value and beauty to your yard naturally
- Learning about environmental regulations that impact your property
WHEN: Saturday, March 25, 2017: 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM PDT
WHERE: Boulevard Park Library, 12015 Roseberg Ave S.
View Map
Schedule:
- 10:30 – 12:30 Indoor Workshop
- 12:30 – 2:00 Optional Educational Stream Walk
Questions? Contact Kristen Reichardt at [email protected] or 425-282-1927.