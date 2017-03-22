Browse > Home / Headlines, Life / King Conservation District’s workshop for streamside property owners is Mar. 25

King Conservation District’s workshop for streamside property owners is Mar. 25


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

The King Conservation District will be holding a FREE workshop and field trip to learn from experts how to protect and beautify properties along streams, lakes and wetlands.

Topics Include:

  • Minimizing pollution runoff on your property
  • Controlling invasive weeds
  • Utilizing native plants for wildlife habitat and erosion control
  • Adding value and beauty to your yard naturally
  • Learning about environmental regulations that impact your property

WHEN: Saturday, March 25, 2017: 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM PDT

Add to Calendar

WHERE: Boulevard Park Library, 12015 Roseberg Ave S.
View Map

Schedule:

  • 10:30 – 12:30 Indoor Workshop
  • 12:30 – 2:00 Optional Educational Stream Walk

Questions? Contact Kristen Reichardt at [email protected] or 425-282-1927.

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 12:30 pm 
Filed under Headlines, Life · Tagged with , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!