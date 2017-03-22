Headlines, Browse > Home Life / King Conservation District’s workshop for streamside property owners is Mar. 25

The King Conservation District will be holding a FREE workshop and field trip to learn from experts how to protect and beautify properties along streams, lakes and wetlands.

Topics Include:

Minimizing pollution runoff on your property

Controlling invasive weeds

Utilizing native plants for wildlife habitat and erosion control

Adding value and beauty to your yard naturally

Learning about environmental regulations that impact your property

WHEN: Saturday, March 25, 2017: 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM PDT Add to Calendar WHERE: Boulevard Park Library, 12015 Roseberg Ave S.

View Map Schedule: 10:30 – 12:30 Indoor Workshop

12:30 – 2:00 Optional Educational Stream Walk

Questions? Contact Kristen Reichardt at [email protected] or 425-282-1927.

