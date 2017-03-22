Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Sports / Save $25.00 on Open Water Course Fees at TL Sea Diving

Save $25.00 on Open Water Course Fees at TL Sea Diving

In nearly 19 years of operation, TL Sea is one of the most customer driven, professional scuba diving operators in the region.

They proudly hold the coveted rating of PADI 5-Star IDC (Instructor Development Course Training Center), and now you can learn from the best and embark on a hobby that will “change your life” as their slogan says. Their continued success is attributed to providing their students with a safe & enjoyable experience, on-going education for their team and operating with the same values & integrity as day one.

Everyone at TL Sea Diving considers diver education to be a vital component in the development of safe, competent divers. To ensure the success of their students, they keep class sizes to a minimum. Smaller instructor-to-student ratios enable them to provide everyone with the maximum degree of attention. Unsure? At TL Sea, they are continually committed to helping their students succeed, while enjoying one of the most fantastic, relaxing sports on the planet.

What You’ll Learn About:

Classroom: The basic principles of scuba diving

Pool dives: Basic scuba skills

Open water dives to test your skills

Open water dives so you can explore

You may even be able to obtain college credit for the Open Water Diver course!

What are you waiting for? Call or click today for a great deal on a great course!

TL SEA DIVING

23405 Pacific Hwy South

Des Moines, WA 98198 (206) 824-4100 – TEL

(888) 44-TLSEA – TOLL FREE in WA

(206) 824-9700 – FAX Website: http://www.tlsea.com/home/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TLSea-Diving-Seattle-DesMoines-Wa-125653930833581/

