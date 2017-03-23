Police shoot, kill man armed with machete in Des Moines early Thurs. morning

The Des Moines Police Department is reporting that officers shot and killed a man armed with a machete early Thursday morning, March 23.

Police say that around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home at S. 234th Street and 17th Place S. (map below), where an armed man was behaving erratically.

Initial reports were that the man was armed with a knife, but when police arrived, they found the suspect had a machete.

Another person was also reported to be inside the house, but it is unclear whether the machete-wielding suspect lived there, or what the relationship between the two might be.

Police from Des Moines, Tukwila and Kent responded, and found the machete-wielding suspect walking in and out of the home.

Dputies ordered the suspect to put his weapon down, but he refused.

“The armed individual was not cooperative with the officers’ request to put his weapon down. We’re also concerned about the safety of the individuals inside the homes. At this point, we know that one officer did discharge his firearm,” Sgt. Doug Jenkins said.

A Kent police officer fired the shot that killed the suspect.

No one else was hurt.

The incident is under investigation.

