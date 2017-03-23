Education, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Science / Divers & Volunteers needed for Roadway & Pier Clear Event April 15 at MaST

Divers & Volunteers needed for Roadway & Pier Clear Event April 15 at MaST

No Comments Print This Post

DIVERS AND VOLUNTEERS NEEDED:

Join the Marine Science and Technology Center of Highline College to clean up the Redondo Beach area Saturday, April 15!

Teams of divers and volunteers will clear the ocean and roadways of debris.

“Sign up to join us today!:

WHEN: Saturday, April 15: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. WHERE: Marine Science and Technology (MaST) Center

28203 Redondo Beach Dr. S.

Des Moines, WA 98198 INFO & RSVP: Katy Kachmarik at [email protected]

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



