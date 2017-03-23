Divers & Volunteers needed for Roadway & Pier Clear Event April 15 at MaST
DIVERS AND VOLUNTEERS NEEDED:
Join the Marine Science and Technology Center of Highline College to clean up the Redondo Beach area Saturday, April 15!
Teams of divers and volunteers will clear the ocean and roadways of debris.
“Sign up to join us today!:
WHEN: Saturday, April 15: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WHERE:
Marine Science and Technology (MaST) Center
28203 Redondo Beach Dr. S.
Des Moines, WA 98198
INFO & RSVP: Katy Kachmarik at [email protected]