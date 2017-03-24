Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: Mid-Century Modern 3-BD Shorewood View Home
WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate’s Open House will be a Mid-Century Modern 3-bedroom home with sweeping views in a great Shorewood on the Sound location!
It’s open both this Saturday and Sunday from Noon – 3 p.m.:
Captivating design!
Breath-taking panoramic views of the Puget Sound, Olympic Mountains and shipping traffic.
Each room faces viewward.
Home of the month in 1963, Jerry Gropp Architect.
Contemporary style features massive view windows, spacious angled deck, Columbia River basalt stone fireplace, Shoji Screens,bidet and natural wood finishes throughout.
Umbrella roof and band of windows allows for ideal natural light.
WHEN: Saturday, March 25 & Sunday, March 26: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 1820 SW Shoreview Lane, Burien, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $1,175,000
- MLS Number: 1093486
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.25
- Year Built: 1963
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,850 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,750 s.f.
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Site Features:
- Views: Mountain, Sound, Territorial!
- Bath Off Master
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Deck
- Fenced-Partially
- Gas Available
- Patio
- Sprinkler System
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.
[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]