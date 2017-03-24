Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: Mid-Century Modern 3-BD Shorewood View Home

Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: Mid-Century Modern 3-BD Shorewood View Home

No Comments Print This Post

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate’s Open House will be a Mid-Century Modern 3-bedroom home with sweeping views in a great Shorewood on the Sound location!

It’s open both this Saturday and Sunday from Noon – 3 p.m.:

Captivating design! Breath-taking panoramic views of the Puget Sound, Olympic Mountains and shipping traffic. Each room faces viewward. Home of the month in 1963, Jerry Gropp Architect. Contemporary style features massive view windows, spacious angled deck, Columbia River basalt stone fireplace, Shoji Screens,bidet and natural wood finishes throughout. Umbrella roof and band of windows allows for ideal natural light.

WHEN: Saturday, March 25 & Sunday, March 26: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 1820 SW Shoreview Lane, Burien, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,175,000

MLS Number: 1093486

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.25

Year Built: 1963

Approximate House SqFt: 2,850 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,750 s.f.

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Site Features:

Views: Mountain, Sound, Territorial!

Bath Off Master

Vaulted Ceilings

Deck

Fenced-Partially

Gas Available

Patio

Sprinkler System

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



