JOBS: Cooks needed for restaurants at Sea-Tac Airport

Sponsored Post

COOKS NEEDED

SeaTac Airport

*union benefits*

Who: HMSHost at Sea-Tac Airport

What: HMSHost is now hiring COOKS for restaurants at Sea-Tac Airport, including Anthony’s and Dungeness Bay.

APPLY ONLINE:

The Cook is responsible for preparing cooked foods, and must be able to perform all station functions of Fry, Flat Top Griddle, Pantry, and cooking eggs; communicating ticket times and potential problems to the manager on duty and servers as necessary; providing the highest quality of service to customers and associates at all times; performing all other responsibilities as directed by the business or as assigned by management. This is a non-exempt position and typically reports to Store Manager, Assistant Store Manager, or General Manager depending upon local requirements.

The Cook:

• Follows recipes and/or product directions for preparing, seasoning, cooking, tasting, carving and serving food items which may include soups, meats, vegetables, desserts and other food and beverage products

• Tastes products, follow menus, estimate food requirements, check production and keep records in order to accurately plan production requirements and requisition supplies and equipment as needed

• Cleans and sanitizes work stations and equipment

• Practices excellent food safety and sanitation practices and complies with HACCP standards

• Operates a variety of kitchen equipment; Measures and mixes ingredients, washes, peels, cuts and shreds fruits and vegetables

• Stocks, dates, rotates, and checks temperature of product

• Completes any assigned side work

Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills, and Work Environment:

• Requires food preparation skills and knowledge of HACCP standards

• Requires a minimum of 1 year of closely related cooking experience, work experience in high volume and casual dining restaurant environment preferred

• Requires food knowledge pertaining to Soups, Broiler, Fry, and Pantry

• Requires the ability to speak, read and comprehend instructions, short correspondence and policy documents, as well as converse comfortably with customers

• Requires the ability to lift and/or move up to 40 pounds

• Requires the ability to bend, twist, and stand to perform normal job functions

• Frequently immerses hands in water and water diluted with chemical solutions

• Frequently works with sharp knives, utensils, and hot plates

• Frequently works in hot environment

THE COMPANY

When travelers make their way through over 200+ airports, motorways, malls and specialty destinations across the U.S. and Canada, HMSHost Associates are waiting with a warm welcome. A subsidiary of Autogrill S.p.A, the world’s largest provider of food and beverage to the traveling public, HMSHost offers a world of opportunities that help our Associates develop rewarding and satisfying careers. Are you ready to join a world leader? Come discover who we are, what we’re doing and where we’re going. Then come along with us.

•We’ve been making travelers (and our Associates!) smile for over 100 years.

•We’re the largest Global Franchise with 37,000 Associates and annual sales in excess of $2.8 Billion, operating in more than 100 airports around the globe including the 44 of the 50 busiest airports in North America.

•Autogrill S.p.A offers career opportunities in 31 countries and employs over 57,000 people.

•We’re where “Green” starts. Check out our sustainability initiative:www.hmshost.com/about-us/sustainability/

•Between financial contributions and job creation, HMSHost is proud to help support such worthwhile organizations as Feeding America, the Children’s Miracle Network, the USO, and many more.

•We are honored to be recognized by our peers as an industry leader: www.hmshost.com/newsroom/industry-awards/

WITH A CAREER WITH HMSHOST, YOU REALLY BENEFIT

•Competitive compensation

•401(k) retirement savings plan

•Comprehensive benefits including medical, dental, vision care, long term disability, short term disability, and life insurance

•Flexible spending account for health expenses

•Family member benefits include: medical, dental, vision care and life insurance

•Paid vacation

•Credit union membership

HMSHost benefits vary by location and some associates may not be eligible for certain benefits. Associates covered by a collective bargaining agreement may be eligible for different benefits. HMSHost reserves the right to amend and/or terminate a benefit plan at any time.

EOE | Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity | DFWP | Background checks will be required prior to beginning employment.

#HMSHost

