Des Moines Auxiliary of Seattle Children’s Hospital Spring Fashion Show is April 20

The Des Moines Auxiliary of Seattle Children’s Hospital will be holding its Spring Fashion Show on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 11:30 am at Grace Lutheran Church.

The theme is Hope, Care, Cure for a promising future.

The show will be a vintage fashion show, and the food will be catered by Tuscany at Des Moines Creek.

The donation is $30, and all proceeds will go to the Uncompensated Care Fund of Seattle Children’s.

For more information and/or tickets call Sylvia at 206-241-5444 or Harriet at 206-878-1239.

The church is located at 22975 24th Ave South, Des Moines:

