‘J. Edgar Hoover’s Flying Discs: Maury Island Incident’ at Norwescon April 13

Local filmmakers and historians Steve Edmiston and Scott Schaefer will be presenting ‘J. Edgar Hoover’s Flying Discs: The Maury Island Incident’ at the 40th Annual Norwescon from 3 – 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at the Doubletree Inn in SeaTac.

Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Summer of the Saucers, the filmmakers will provide a special lecture presentation, “J. Edgar Hoover’s flying discs: why the Maury Island Incident is the seminal event in modern popular culture relating to UFOs, conspiracies, and cover-ups,” followed by the screening of the multiple award-winning 30-minute film, ‘The Maury Island Incident,’ as well as an audience Q&A session.

Norwescon is the Pacific Northwest’s premier science fiction and fantasy convention and one of the largest regional science fiction and fantasy conventions in the United States. While maintaining a primarily literary focus, Norwescon is large enough to provide a venue for many of the other aspects of science fiction and fantasy and the interests of its fans such as anime, costuming, art, gaming, and much, much more.

The cost for a full-weekend (four day) adult membership is currently $65, in effect through March 31, 2017. As of April you will need to get your memberships at the con, where the at-door price will be $75, so register today for the best rate!

‘The Maury Island Incident’ tells the forgotten, tragic story – taken directly from declassified FBI documents – of Harold Dahl’s June 21, 1947, UFO sighting near Maury Island. It explores the origins of the iconic “Men in Black” within a conspiratorial mythology set during the Summer of the Saucers in 1947, all leading directly to FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.

The film’s honors/awards include:

2015 UFO Congress Best Short Film

Big Island Film Festival opening night gala

Washington Filmworks Innovation Lab Grant

Gig Harbor Film Festival Best Short

Seattle International Film Festival world premiere and more.

The short was Directed/Produced by three-time Emmy Award winner Scott Schaefer (Bill Nye the Science Guy, Penn & Teller:Bullsh*t, The Arsenio Hall Show, Almost Live! and many others) from an original script by Writer/Producer Steve Edmiston (Crimes of the Past, A Relative Thing, The Day My Parents Became Cool, and others).

The film was Executive Produced by John White. Producers include Scott & Laura Beth Peterson and Danny House.

The film – which was shot in Des Moines, Burien, Tukwila and off the shores of Maury Island – has also been turned into an “Original Series” and can be found on Hulu and Indieflix.

It can also be viewed on-demand here.

More info on the film available here: www.mauryislandincident.com

Here’s a trailer for the film:

