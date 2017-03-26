Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOB: Assistant Food & Beverage Operations Manager at Sea-Tac Airport

Assistant Food & Beverage Operations Manager

Sea-Tac Airport

$48k per year + union benefits

Who: HMSHost at Sea-Tac Airport

What: HMSHost is now hiring an Assistant Food & Beverage Operations Manager for restaurants at Sea-Tac Airport.

APPLY ONLINE:

https://hmshostrcext.peoplefluent.com/res_viewjob.html?erjob=120316

The Assistant F&B Operations Manager is an entry-level management position responsible for day-to-day supervision of non-management associates, assigning specified work, focusing on store level operation performance, coaching and developing subordinate Shift Supervisors and other non-management associates and performing all other responsibilities as directed by their manager. This position provides an opportunity for entry-level managers to learn important management skills and practice judgment and discretion skills. This is a non-exempt position and typically reports to the F&B Multi Operations Manager and/or designee, depending on local requirements.

The Assistant Food & Beverage Operations Manager:

• Supervises the day-to-day activities of multiple non-exempt operations associates within a defined individual or group of restaurants, concepts or stores

• Assigns work tasks and activities, prepares schedules, and ensures that all shifts are covered

• Prepares daily orders, ensures units are stocked with appropriate levels of product and coaches Shift Supervisors on order procedures

• Conducts and coordinates on-the-job training for associates, and ensures all associates receive basic skills training to perform their jobs

• Maintains an awareness of all applicable brand standards, CBAs, Landlord lease agreements, and all procedures and protocols to maximize brand/landlord/labor relations

• Maintains an awareness of all federal, state, and local sanitary, safety, and health standards, and all procedures and protocols to comply with the law

• Uses judgment and discretion to resolves routine questions and problems and refers more complex issues to higher levels

• Monitors progress towards unit goals and assigns associates to meet those objectives

• Provides input and recommendations for hiring, firing, advancement, promotion or any other status change of associates within the store

Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills, and Work Environment:

• Requires up to 1 year of job-related experience in low volume and/or multi-unit Food and Beverage or Merchandise operations or other related experience as a supervisor, lead, or entry-level manager

• Demonstrates team management, delegation and issue resolution skills and the ability to multi-task

• Demonstrates knowledge of HMSHost policies and product, service, quality, equipment and operations standards

• Requires the ability to speak, read and comprehend instructions, short correspondence and policy documents, as well as converse comfortably with individuals

THE COMPANY

When travelers make their way through over 200+ airports, motorways, malls and specialty destinations across the U.S. and Canada, HMSHost Associates are waiting with a warm welcome. A subsidiary of Autogrill S.p.A, the world’s largest provider of food and beverage to the traveling public, HMSHost offers a world of opportunities that help our Associates develop rewarding and satisfying careers. Are you ready to join a world leader? Come discover who we are, what we’re doing and where we’re going. Then come along with us.

•We’ve been making travelers (and our Associates!) smile for over 100 years.

•We’re the largest Global Franchise with 37,000 Associates and annual sales in excess of $2.8 Billion, operating in more than 100 airports around the globe including the 44 of the 50 busiest airports in North America.

•Autogrill S.p.A offers career opportunities in 31 countries and employs over 57,000 people.

•We’re where “Green” starts. Check out our sustainability initiative:www.hmshost.com/about-us/sustainability/

•Between financial contributions and job creation, HMSHost is proud to help support such worthwhile organizations as Feeding America, the Children’s Miracle Network, the USO, and many more.

•We are honored to be recognized by our peers as an industry leader: www.hmshost.com/newsroom/industry-awards/

WITH A CAREER WITH HMSHOST, YOU REALLY BENEFIT

•Competitive compensation

•401(k) retirement savings plan

•Comprehensive benefits including medical, dental, vision care, long term disability, short term disability, and life insurance

•Flexible spending account for health expenses

•Family member benefits include: medical, dental, vision care and life insurance

•Paid vacation

•Credit union membership

HMSHost benefits vary by location and some associates may not be eligible for certain benefits. Associates covered by a collective bargaining agreement may be eligible for different benefits. HMSHost reserves the right to amend and/or terminate a benefit plan at any time.

EOE | Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity | DFWP | Background checks will be required prior to beginning employment.

#HMSHost

