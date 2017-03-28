Local filmmaker Steve Edmiston at Burien Film Office Happy Hour Tues., April 4

Local filmmaker Steve Edmiston will present “Adventures in the (short) film trade: lessons learned from the brave new world of independent film development, finance, and distribution” at the next Burien Film Office Happy Hour on Tuesday, April 4.

This free, open and all-ages event will run from 6-7 p.m. at the Tin Theater (923 SW 152nd Street in in Olde Burien), and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Steve is an accomplished Screenwriter/Producer/Entertainment Attorney, and is also a co-founder of independent film shingle EKE Pictures. His feature films include The Periphery Project, Vol. I (IndieFlix), Crimes of the Past (Lifetime); A Relative Thing (Official Best of Fest); and Farewell to Harry (Porchlight Entertainment). He has written many award-winning shorts and web-series, including The Maury Island Incident (Hulu), The Day My Parents Became Cool (KCTS Reel NW), and Thr33.

Steve also loves his day job with Bracepoint Law, where he works with business, intellectual property, and media and entertainment industry clients. He serves on the Port Townsend Film Festival Board of Directors, the IndieFlix Advisory Board, and is a frequent speaker in the Northwest and Los Angeles on independent film producing and finance topics. Steve also co-founded and served as President of Seattle’s Front Porch Classics, where he helped launch many award-winning games and toys, including the 2003 FamilyFun Magazine Toy of the Year Dread Pirate; Old Century Baseball; Master and Commander; and Stretch Run.

