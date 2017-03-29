Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Meet our newest Big Picture High School Journalism Intern – Devin Otto

Meet our newest Big Picture High School Journalism Intern – Devin Otto

No Comments Print This Post

Please welcome our newest Intern from Burien’s Big Picture High School – Devin Otto:

My name is Devin Otto, and I’m a Junior over at Big Picture High School.

I’ve been working in the journalism field (as a student) for the past year or so now, with my work varying in-between digital & print.

I was born and raised in Burien, and I’m currently living in White Center with my family & my cat, who controls my every choice.

I’m going to be writing articles every now and then, but if you have any leads (specifically in the Tukwila, White Center or Normandy Park area), any questions, concerns, suggestions, just generally want to give me stuff, you can reach my via my phone number – (206) 849-1701, or if you can’t reach me, my email is [email protected].

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter



