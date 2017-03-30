Browse > Home / Business, Entertainment, Fundraising, Headlines / Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will be this Saturday, April 1 at Judson Park

Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will be this Saturday, April 1 at Judson Park


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

A Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will be held this Saturday, April 1, from 8 – 11 a.m. at Judson Park Retirement Home.

This will benefit the Judson Park Resident Foundation.

Minimum Donation:

  • $5 for children 10 and younger
  • $9 for those over 10

Food:

  • Pancakes
  • Eggs
  • Sausage

Drinks:

  • Orange Juice
  • Coffee

Thank you to our Donors: Food supplied by Koester Landscaping Supplies generously donated by Sodexo, Coffee provided by Starbucks.

All proceeds go to the Judson Park Foundation.

The Judson Park Foundaion’s promise is to support residents who, through every fault of their own, have aged so successfully that they are outliving their resources. The promise also extends to those who have had unforeseen expenses through no fault of their own. The promise touches every resident because it gives them the peace of mind to know that they are always going to
have a home here at Judson Park.

Judson Park is located at 23600 Marine View Dr S. in Des Moines:

“It is one of the beautiful compensations of life that no man can sincerely try to help another without helping himself.”

― Ralph Waldo Emerson

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 10:38 am 
Filed under Business, Entertainment, Fundraising, Headlines · Tagged with , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!