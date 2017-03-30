Business, Entertainment, Fundraising, Browse > Home Headlines / Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will be this Saturday, April 1 at Judson Park

Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will be this Saturday, April 1 at Judson Park

A Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will be held this Saturday, April 1, from 8 – 11 a.m. at Judson Park Retirement Home.

This will benefit the Judson Park Resident Foundation.

Minimum Donation:

$5 for children 10 and younger

$9 for those over 10

Food:

Pancakes

Eggs

Sausage

Drinks:

Orange Juice

Coffee

Thank you to our Donors: Food supplied by Koester Landscaping Supplies generously donated by Sodexo, Coffee provided by Starbucks.

All proceeds go to the Judson Park Foundation.

The Judson Park Foundaion’s promise is to support residents who, through every fault of their own, have aged so successfully that they are outliving their resources. The promise also extends to those who have had unforeseen expenses through no fault of their own. The promise touches every resident because it gives them the peace of mind to know that they are always going to

have a home here at Judson Park.

Judson Park is located at 23600 Marine View Dr S. in Des Moines:

“It is one of the beautiful compensations of life that no man can sincerely try to help another without helping himself.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

