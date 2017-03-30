Rotary Club presents check to Food Bank for replacement freezer/refrigerator

On Wednesday (March 29), Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park Treasurer Kerry Wallingford and President Carri Litowitz presented a check for $4,150 to replace a broken down freezer to Kris VanGaskin and Barb Shimizu of the Des Moines Area Food Bank.

As we previously reported, the food bank’s commercial freezer broke down in December.

This great community resource hands out over 110,000 pounds of food for the cities of Des Moines, most of Seatac, and the south hill of Kent, every year.

These funds were graciously provided by the good folks at Dream Builders.

The Food Bank is always looking for donations and volunteers:

Des Moines Area Food Bank

22225 9th Avenue South

Des Moines, Washington 98198 Telephone: 206-878-2660 Fax: 206-878-2661 Email: [email protected]

